Maryland Gov Larry Hogan authorizes all counties to reopen schools

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that all schools in the state had authorization to reopen.

The Governor noted that there is “no substitute” for in-person instruction, and cited the state's improved COVID-19 metrics as the basis for reopening.

Once considered an at-risk segment of the population, the positivity rate among Marylanders under the age of 35 has declined by 44 percent since July 23 to 3.79 percent, according to the Governor's office.

Among residents over the age of 35, that positivity rate has dropped below 3 percent to 2.97 percent.

"There is broad and overwhelming agreement that finding a way to begin safely returning children to classrooms must be a priority. There is no substitute for in-person instruction," Hogan said.

He noted that the state was not ordering schools to reopen, but that districts would offered "strong incentives" to provide in-person instruction.

State Superintendent Karen Salmon said $10 million in grant funding will be made available to help schools move toward in-person instruction.

Salmon also recommended that schools look at reopening after the first marking period.

Eight counties – including suburban D.C. counties Prince George’s County and Montgomery County – do not have plans in place for reopening.

Sixteen school districts have established plans that integrate some in-person education.

