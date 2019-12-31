Surveillance video shows armed robbery of 7-Eleven in DC, authorities say

Authorities are asking for help identifying four people they say robbed a convenience store Monday in Northeast, D.C.

Surveillance video shows the incident unfold around 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue.

The video shows four males with their faces concealed entering the store. Video shows at least one of the suspects armed with a handgun ordering the clerk to open the registers.

The suspects are seen emptying out the cash and fleeing the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.