Surveillance photo shows woman cashing a fraudulent check at Bethesda bank
BETHESDA, Md. - Montgomery County Police are investigating check fraud that occurred at the FVCBank in Bethesda.
Police say a female suspect entered the bank on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and cashed a check using fraudulent identification. The suspect then left the scene in possession of an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a Black female, in her sixties or seventies, with a slim build, dark shoulder-length hair and carrying a brown/black purse, wearing a brown sweater, light colored pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
