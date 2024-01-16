Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance photo shows woman cashing a fraudulent check at Bethesda bank

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

BETHESDA, Md. - Montgomery County Police are investigating check fraud that occurred at the FVCBank in Bethesda.

Image 1 of 3

Surveillance video released of woman cashing a fraudulent check at Bethesda bank

Police say a female suspect entered the bank on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and cashed a check using fraudulent identification. The suspect then left the scene in possession of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black female, in her sixties or seventies, with a slim build, dark shoulder-length hair and carrying a brown/black purse, wearing a brown sweater, light colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Featured

District Heights man kills his 81-year-old mother, fatally assaults her during dispute: police
article

District Heights man kills his 81-year-old mother, fatally assaults her during dispute: police

Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged a man for killing his mother inside their home.