Surveillance video released of armed robbery suspect at Giant in Wheaton

article

Montgomery County police detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened last month at a Giant grocery store in Wheaton.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Police say at around 8:10 p.m. on November 15, officers responded to the store in the 2900 block of University Boulevard West after receiving reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred there.

An investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect stole items from the store and assaulted a store security guard who police say attempted to stop the man from leaving. The incident was caught on surveillance camera, which police released to the public on Tuesday:

According to police, the store security guard continued to pursue the suspect in the store's parking lot after he fled the store on foot. While in the parking lot, police say the suspect displayed a knife and attempted to assault the security guard with it.

The suspect was then able to get away and flee in the direction of Valley View Avenue.

Advertisement

If you have any information on this case, contact the police at 240-773-5530.