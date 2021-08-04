Surveillance video captures suspects discharging guns at DC playground

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating suspects caught on surveillance video discharging a firearm at a playground early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects discharged firearms at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW.

READ MORE: DC 13-year-old among trio charged in string of robberies, carjackings

One victim sustained gunshot wounds and sought treatment at a local hospital. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and their vehicle, described as possibly being a black Dodge Charger, can be seen in these photos.

PHOTO: MPD

Anyone who can identify these suspects or the vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.