Surveillance photo released of stabbing suspect in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A surveillance photo of a suspect involved in a stabbing in Northwest, D.C. has been released.
The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
North Capitol Street stabbing suspect
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, around 4:10 a.m.
Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound.
Officials responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to contact police.