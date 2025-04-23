Surveillance photo released of stabbing suspect in DC

The Brief Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an early morning stabbing in D.C. A surveillance photo has been released of the suspect in Northwest, D.C. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police.



A surveillance photo of a suspect involved in a stabbing in Northwest, D.C. has been released.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

North Capitol Street stabbing suspect

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, around 4:10 a.m.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult man, conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound.

Officials responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to contact police.