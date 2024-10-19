Surveillance photo released of Northeast DC shooting suspect
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Northeast.
Police responded to the area of the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast after receiving a call on Friday, October 18, around 6:16 p.m., for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult man, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Watch FOX 5 DC Live:
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact them.