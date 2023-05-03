Surveillance cameras capture break-in attempt at Montgomery County gun shop

Surveillance cameras captured suspects in an attempted weekend break-in at a Montgomery County gun shop.

Engage Armament LLC posted pictures and videos online. The Rockville gun store said the attempt happened over the weekend.

Video shows two burglars enter the shop then quickly exit when they fail to bypass an interior doorway. The suspects wore black hoodies and masks that covered most of their faces. Video also captured a dark / silver sedan as it was driving away from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).