Supreme Court orders Trump administration to facilitate return of deported Maryland man

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration must take action to bring back a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The court acted Thursday in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who had an immigration court order barring his deportation due to fears of persecution by local gangs.

What we know:

The Trump administration admitted to mistakenly deporting Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where he is currently detained in a notorious prison. However, officials argued they are now unable to rectify the situation.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered that Abrego Garcia be returned to the United States by midnight on Monday.

The Supreme Court, with no dissent among the justices, rejected the Trump administration’s argument, stating it should have acted swiftly to correct "its egregious error" and was "plainly wrong" to suggest it could not bring Garcia home.

The court agreed with Abrego Garcia’s lawyers, ruling that he was protected from deportation to El Salvador. The court determined that the government’s actions in the case were illegal.

"The Government’s argument, moreover, implies that it could deport and incarcerate any person, including U. S. citizens, without legal consequence, so long as it does so before a court can intervene," wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old sheet-metal apprentice, was arrested on March 12 while driving home with his 5-year-old son. He was deported to El Salvador three days later, on March 15. He has since been detained at a maximum-security terrorism confinement center.

The administration alleges that Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, even though he has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. His attorneys say there is no evidence linking him to the gang.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Abrego Garcia, described the ordeal as an "emotional rollercoaster" for their family and the community.

"I am anxiously waiting for Kilmar to be here in my arms, and in our home putting our children to bed, knowing this nightmare is almost at its end. I will continue fighting until my husband is home," Sura said.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, a Maryland district court judge has ordered the government to file declarations by 9:30 a.m. detailing Abrego Garcia’s current status and the steps taken—or planned—to facilitate his return.

The judge has also scheduled an in-person status conference for 1:00 p.m. to address the matter further.

