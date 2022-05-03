Supreme Court Leak: Political implications for abortion debate as midterm elections near

The political fallout of the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade is already underway as midterm elections that will decide control of Congress are on the horizon.

There are 188 days until the midterms in November, but from Capitol Hill to state houses in Richmond and Annapolis, abortion has quickly jumped to the front of the line over inflation and the economy.

Pro-choice groups demanded on Tuesday that the Democratic-controlled Congress take action now to write a law putting abortion into the federal code for the entire country.

If not, abortion could come down to a state-by-state battle.

Advocates on both sides tell FOX 5 that would mean a full-on political abortion battle in federal and state elections.

"If these Democratic candidates want to talk about abortion, of course we say, ‘Bring it on,’" says Mallory Carroll of Susan B. Anthony List. "Because the Democratic position is so extreme, so out of step with the majority of Americans that we relish the opportunity to talk about this and have our candidates go on offense."

Both Democrats and Republicans are already beginning to flood supporters with fundraising emails.

"Literally Virginia is one state senate seat away from becoming the next state to ban abortion and choice," says Virginia House Del. Eileen Filler-Corn. "And we’ve seen what’s happened, we’ve seen what’s happened in Texas where abortion was criminalized and women [treated] like second-class citizens."

With the midterms just six months away, the Democratic and Republican leaders went at each other on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"The Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years not just on women but on all Americans," says Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. "Under this decision, our children will have less rights."

"The far left has been shamelessly attacking it," says Senate GOP Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. "Democrats in Congress have endorsed partisan plans for partisan court-packing, sent the Justices threatening legal briefs, scheduled sham hearings to smear judges."

Democrats are warning if Republicans are successful in upending abortion rights that gay rights, marriage equality and voting rights could be next.