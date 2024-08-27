Superceding indictment charges filed against Trump in January 6 case

A superseding indictment has been filed against Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case.

The new indictment includes the same four criminal charges — including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. Prosecutors say the new indictment respects and implements the Supreme Court’s instructions in the presidential immunity decision.

"The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States," the special counsel’s office said.

The indictment from special counsel Jack Smith was announced ten days before the Department of Justice's "60-day rule" policy to not take steps to prosecute that could affect the upcoming election.

The superceding indictment replaces the original indictment. Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a hearing in the case for September 5, which will take place at the federal courthouse in downtown DC.

Read the full superseding indictment against Donald Trump

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.