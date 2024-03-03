Super Tuesday: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Virginia presidential primary

Tuesday's Virginia primary elections will determine which candidates will go on the general election ballot on Nov. 5, 2024.

The elections are a crucial moment for President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who are the overwhelming front-runners for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively.

As the day with the most delegates up for stake, strong performances by Biden and Trump would move them much closer to becoming their party’s nominee.

The contest will unfold from Alaska and California to Virginia and Vermont. And while most of the attention will be on the presidential race, there are other important elections on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

When to vote in Virginia on Super Tuesday

Polls will be open March 5, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Commonwealth. You will be able to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m.

The last day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office was Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Where to vote in Virginia

All eligible voters can look up their polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

What should Virginia residents bring in order to vote

All Virginia voters will need a valid photo ID to vote. You only need one of the following:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

Click here for a more detailed list of acceptable forms of identification.

What's on the ballot in Virginia

The Democratic Party candidates and the Republican candidates will be on the Virginia ballot.

See who is on the ballot by viewing the candidate lists .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.