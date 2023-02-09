Super Bowl 2023: Where to get Kansas City style barbecue in the DC region

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX 5. Ahead of the big game, we compiled lists of some of the best places to get Super Bowl focused foods in the D.C. region, and that means finding some authentic Kansas City barbecue.

To compile the list we first started with answering an important question – what is Kansas City barbecue?

Well according to famous Kansas City barbecue restaurant Q39, "it all comes down to the sauce. When compared to other prominent styles, Kansas City style sauces are sweet and thick. The recipe usually includes a base made with tomato and molasses, and you may find brown sugar as well. The sauce is cooked into the meat or brushed on immediately after cooking."

As for the meats, they are always smoked, and "any meat is fair game. Pork, chicken, and beef are traditional favorites, but fish, sausage, and turkey are commonly smoked as well."

So with that in mind, here is a list of some the best barbecue places offering Kansas City style in the D.C. region:

Federalist Pig

Multiple locations

Click here to check out their menu.

Black Hog BBQ

Multiple locations

Click here to check out their menu.

Fat Pete's BBQ

3407 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Click here to check out their menu.

DCity Smokehouse

203 Florida Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Click here to check out their menu.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

410 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Click here to check out their menu.

Cinder BBQ

800 Upshur St NW, Washington, D.C.

Click here to check out their menu.

2fifty BBQ

4700 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park, Maryland

Click here to check out their menu.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, Maryland

Click here to check out their menu.

District BBQ

2670 Avenir Place, Vienna, Virginia

Click here to check out their menu.

Myron Mixon's Pitmaster Barbecue

220 N Lee Street, Alexandria, Virginia

Click here to check out their menu.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington, Virginia

Click here to check out their menu.

