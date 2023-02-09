Best Philadelphia Eagles bars in DC area to watch the Super Bowl

If you can't make the drive north to the 'City of Brotherly Love' to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl – you can check out these places around the nation's capitol where you can cheer your team with your fellow green and silver fanatics!

DC | BOUNDARY STONE PUBLIC HOUSE

D.C.'s home of the Philadelphia Eagles – the Boundary Stone says they will "always have a TV available for Philly sports."

And the Super Bowl is no exception! Pub food and brunch with plenty of drinks to choose from!

Find them at 116 Rhode Island Ave NW.

DC | SIGN OF THE WHALE

"The BIG prize is in sight. Let's go Eagles!"

That's the message on Sign Of The Whale's homepage! Philly sports fans will be right at home for the big game with special deals on cocktails, wine and food.

Visit them at 1825 M ST NW.

VIRGINIA | THE RENEGADE

Eagles fans in Virginia can drop by The Renegade for a Philadelphia vibe this Super Bowl Sunday. Photo on their Facebook page show the faithful packing the house for playoff games earlier this year.

According to GameWatch.info, The Renegade hosts the best Eagles watch parties in the D.C. area.

With a menu that looks to offer more than just your average bar food, The Renegade is ready for a Sunday to remember.

Check them out at 3100 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington.

MARYLAND | O'LOUGHLIN'S RESTAURANT

Food, drink and fun are what they advertise at O'Loughlin's – and there will be plenty of all three for Eagles fans on Super Bowl Sunday!

Listed on GameWatch.com as one of the best spots in Maryland for Philadelphia fans to take in a game - O'Loughlin's is serving up all you favorites.

You can find the fun at 1258 Bay Dale Drive in Arnold.