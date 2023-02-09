Super Bowl 2023: Best takeout deals in the DMV
Still need Super Bowl plans? Grab some friends and enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home with takeout deals from these DMV restaurants.
ChiKo
Multiple locations
Includes: Bucket of wings and DIY Bulgogi tots.
Details: Available at all locations for pickup only on Sunday after 4 p.m.
Order here.
Tryst Trading Company
Multiple locations
Includes: Game day wings and a take-home nacho kit.
Details: Order cut off is Friday at noon for pickup on Saturday between 2 and 8 p.m.
Order here.
Money Muscle BBQ
8630 Fenton Street, Plaza 5, Silver Spring, MD
Includes: Pork ribs, smoked chicken, brisket, cornbread, collard greens, baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, BBQ sauces, wings and more.
Details: Orders will be accepted until Friday at noon. Orders will be available for pick-up and delivery on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Order here.
All Purpose Pizzeria
1250 9th St NW | 79 Potomac Ave SE
Includes: Pimento cheese dip, salads, wings, pizza, subs, meatballs, stromboli and more.
Details: Available for pickup from both locations from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The cutoff to preorder is Friday at 4 p.m.
Order here for Shaw. Order here for Riverfront.
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria, VA
Includes: Potato skins, fried pickles, chicken tenders, buffalo wings, fries, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, spinach dip, drink specials and more.
Details: Enjoy specials in-house or order online.
Order here.
Chef Matt Baker at Home
1201 K St NW (Eaton DC)
Includes: Wings, hot dogs, shrimp, chips and salsa, drink specials and more.
Details: Pickup and deliveries will be available all weekend long.
The Fainting Goat
1330 U St NW
Includes: Pizza, wings, Arancini and sandwiches.
Details: Pick up your order on Sunday between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Order here.
Lulu's Winegarden
1940 11th St NW
Includes: Burger and chicken sliders, ques, mac and cheese, wings and more.
Details: Schedule your order pick up on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Order here.
Arepa Zone
Multiple locations.
Includes: Yuca fritters, empanadas, tequenos and more.
Details: Available for pickup and preorder.
Order here.
The Roost
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Includes: Wings, nachos, taco kit, burgers, cheese fries, pepperoni and cheesy sticks.
Details: Orders are available for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Order here.
Stoney's
1433 P Street NW
Includes: Wings, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, tater tots, onion rings and fries.
Details: Email Stoney's to place an order.
Email your order here. Full menu.
Urbano 116
116 King St, Alexandria, VA | 2985 District Ave, Fairfax, VA
Includes: Wings, quesadillas, taquitos, nachos, wings, queso, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, salsa, Fajita kits, taco kits, enchilada kits and more.
Details: Preorders start at 6 a.m. on Sunday. In-house specials are also available.
Order here.
Yardbird
901 New York Ave NW
Includes: Fried chicken, mac and cheese, biscuits, fried okra and more.
Details: Online ordering is available all Super Bowl weekend.
Order here.