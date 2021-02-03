Super Bowl 2021: Who will perform in the halftime show?

article

Canadian-singer The Weeknd will showcase his talents when he takes the stage at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The Weeknd, whose name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said he’s humbled by the opportunity.

"We’re so close. #SuperBowlWeeknd," the 30-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.



"We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," the singer said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage."

According to Allmusic, The Weeknd was born to Ethopian parents in Toronto. He made his musical debut in 2010.

He broke through into mainstream with his smash hit "Can’t Feel My Face" on his second studio album, "Beauty Behind the Madness," which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering "After Hours," which was released in March.

In 2020, The Weeknd’s hit single "Blinding Lights" became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s also won Grammys for his album "Starboy" and the song "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)."

The singer has attracted attention for altering his looks, as if his face was injured, when he appears in public.

In this image released on November 22, The Weeknd poses with the awards for Favorite Soul/R&B Album, Favorite Soul/R&B Song, and Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist at the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Expand

In November, the singer attended the American Music Awards with bandages wrapped around his face. In August, he was spotted the Video Music Awards with a bloodied nose. However, neither he nor his representatives have offered an explanation.

The Weeknd joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Neither NFL nor Pepsi have said yet if anyone will be joining The Weekend onstage this year.

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer. "Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV."

