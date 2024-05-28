Sunny, warm with chance of isolated showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

A sunny and warm Tuesday after powerful Memorial Day weekend storms swept across parts of our region, causing damage and power outages.

There will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees.

Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Expect clouds on Wednesday with highs near 78 degrees.

A slight chance of showers on Thursday before dry skies on Friday.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says we also have a weekend treat to look forward to! If the forecast holds, not a drop of rain is expected this Saturday and Sunday - for the first time in weeks!