Sunny, warm, and beautiful Tuesday; temperatures in the 90s later in the week
WASHINGTON - Get outside and enjoy the day before some of the hottest temperatures so far this season move in by the end of the week.
A sunny and warm Tuesday with low humidity and highs in the upper-70s to 80 degrees are expected across the Washington, D.C. region. The day should be comfortable and dry with rain chances at a minimum.
The springtime feeling will be short-lived as heat and humidity build and move in with high temperatures near 92 degrees on Thursday and 95 degrees by Friday.
A mostly clear weekend with highs in the upper-80s.
