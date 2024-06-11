Sunny, warm, and beautiful Tuesday; temperatures in the 90s later in the week

Get outside and enjoy the day before some of the hottest temperatures so far this season move in by the end of the week.

A sunny and warm Tuesday with low humidity and highs in the upper-70s to 80 degrees are expected across the Washington, D.C. region. The day should be comfortable and dry with rain chances at a minimum.

The springtime feeling will be short-lived as heat and humidity build and move in with high temperatures near 92 degrees on Thursday and 95 degrees by Friday.

A mostly clear weekend with highs in the upper-80s.