Sunny, pleasantly warm Saturday across DC region; Summer-like conditions return Sunday

It's going to be a pleasantly warm and sunny day across the D.C. region Saturday, but don't get too used to it, as Summer will be making a comeback in the next few days!

Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s on Saturday, before highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

The area will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day Saturday. Adding that to the lack of humidity across the region, it should be a pleasant day to get outside Saturday!

Unfortunately, Summer-like conditions will return to the area Sunday, making it a hot and sticky end to our weekend.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to near or hit 90 across the area, and rising dew points will bring back the humidity.

The high temperatures and humidity will stick around for most of the week, and there is a chance for afternoon storms on Monday.

Fall begins on Thursday!