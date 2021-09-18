Sunny, muggy day in the DC area, with highs in the mid 80s

Today started dreary but will quickly become sunny as morning fog and clouds burn off. Some folks in the Panhandle of Maryland around Cumberland saw visibilities drop to near zero during the 8 a.m. hour.

Lots of moisture remains in the air thanks to an onshore flow associated with Tropical Storm Odette, meaning we're in for a muggy day — but skies will brighten as the day wears on.

A weak front to our west May touch off a very isolated storm this afternoon, with the best chances over the Appalachian high terrain and along the Chesapeake Bay breeze. Otherwise, 80 percent of us stay dry. Any isolated showers fade after sunset. Highs peak in the mid 80s, with lows tonight in the 60s.

Tomorrow we climb into the lower to mid 80s, but with no rain chances — a boundary sags south and ushers in drier air. It will feel great! Similar story Monday with highs around 81 or 82.

Tuesday we begin feeling a touch humid ahead of our first big autumn cold front Wednesday. Wednesday could feature storms, perhaps gusty, but we'll have to fine tune the forecast to see if we can muster any severe weather chances.

Thursday and Friday look heavenly — sunny, 70s and low humidity. Enjoy!

