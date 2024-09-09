Sunny Monday with some wildfire haze across DC region; mild early fall feel for rest of week

The Washington, D.C. region is set to enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather this week, with sunny skies and mild temperatures dominating the forecast.

After a chilly start, Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. As night falls, expect clear skies and a low around 55 degrees.

A Frost Advisory remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for portions of western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern, and the panhandle of West Virginia. The National Weather Service says the frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Tuesday promises more sunshine and a warmer high near 85 degrees. The night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to around 59 degrees.

Wednesday will continue the sunny trend, with high temperatures near 86 degrees. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees, but clouds will start to gather by nightfall, leading to mostly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees.

Friday will see partly sunny conditions with a high near 83 degrees, and the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.

An early look at the weekend forecast shows more comfortable weather for the early fall season on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees.