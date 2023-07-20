Sunflower season has arrived: Here are some of the breathtaking sunflower mazes in the DC area

Sunflower season has arrived! Here's your guide to some of the most breathtaking sunflower mazes in the D.C. area.

Typically, sunflowers are planted in late April or even early May and begin to bloom in mid-July. There's no better time to head to a maze and pick your very own bouquet.

The Summer Lisbon Sunflower Festival at their Woodbine location is officially open and will remain open until the flowers are out of bloom.

This sunflower farm in Nokesville, Virginia includes 70 acres of sunflowers just 40 miles west of D.C. Burnside Farms offers much more than sunflowers, their grounds feature play houses, a jump pad, a tire area, and antique tractors.

The Farmer's Porch in Maryland features giant slides arm Animals, pedal tractors, playground, and combine tractor slides. Among multiple activities guests can also enjoy a number of fresh snacks and desserts.

This 8-acre sunflower field is filled with thousands of sunflowers all in bloom. There are over 35 different varieties and colors that make each sunflower special.

Enjoy this 6-acre sunflower field that features over a dozen varieties of sunflowers ranging in heights. Mary's Land Farm offers several different colors and shades of sunflowers, from classic summer yellow to pale yellow and deep reds.

