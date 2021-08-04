Video: Summer of Sunflowers in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in the greater D.C. area were treated to picture perfect weather on Wednesday – and FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart found the perfect place to experience it.
READ MORE: 30 acres of sunflowers sweep across Maryland
Burnside Farms in Prince William County is celebrating the Summer of Sunflowers – and families can visit there all summer long.
SkyFox Drone footage shows some of the 15 acres available for visitors who want to see the iconic flowers.
READ MORE: DC among most desired travel destinations for 2021 as COVID restrictions loosen
Burnside Farms offers more than sunflowers, which are available through Labor Day.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Their grounds offer play houses, a jump pad, a tire area, and antique tractors.
Find out more about Burnside Farms – including ticket information.
Advertisement