Video: Summer of Sunflowers in Virginia

People in the greater D.C. area were treated to picture perfect weather on Wednesday – and FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart found the perfect place to experience it.

Burnside Farms in Prince William County is celebrating the Summer of Sunflowers – and families can visit there all summer long.

SkyFox Drone footage shows some of the 15 acres available for visitors who want to see the iconic flowers.

Burnside Farms offers more than sunflowers, which are available through Labor Day.

Their grounds offer play houses, a jump pad, a tire area, and antique tractors.

