SunBucks program aims to help Maryland families with free grocery money before school starts

More than half a million kids in Maryland could get free money for groceries before heading back to school.

The new program is called SunBucks and if your family qualifies, you could receive $120 per child to spend on groceries – like fresh fruits, veggies, meats, and dairy.

And there is a looming Aug. 31 deadline to apply.

With the cost of food these days, you may be wondering - will that $120 really make a difference?

Director of the nonprofit No Kids Hungry Maryland Ayesha Holmes said it adds up, especially for families with multiple children.

"If you're purchasing for one person, it's different, but when you're purchasing for a family, you're able to go purchase in bulk; use it at the farmers market and other markets where you may be able to get a better price for food," Holmes said.

Holmes said families have told her the funds have been a relief this summer.

The SunBucks money goes onto an electronic benefits card - or EBT - that you can use in grocery stores or at farmer's markets.

The program is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And all of it is income-dependent.

If your family already receives SNAP or Medicaid benefits, or free or reduced lunch at school - you may automatically get the $120 dollars in SunBucks on an EBT or debit card.

If not, you can go online to dhs.maryland.gov/sunbucks to apply by Aug. 31.

"The idea is that by giving families the money they need, we help to alleviate some of that burden at the grocery store," Holmes said. "Maryland continues to have at least 1 in 5 children who are hungry at any given day."

D.C. and Virginia have similar SunBucks programs this year.

In fact, this is the first permanent federal nutrition program in about 50 years and advocates hope it really makes a difference in helping kids get access to healthy food during the summer months.

For a family of four in Maryland, income eligibility to qualify for free lunch is $39,000 annually; reduced lunch is $55,500 annually. Find out if you qualify here.