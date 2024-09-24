Sun will do something tonight for last time until Marsh 2025

The sun will do something tonight that it won’t do again in the Washington, D.C. region until March 2025.

It will set after 7 p.m.

The sun will set on Tuesday, September 24 at 7:01 p.m. "Not necessarily a Fun Fact: Sunset this evening 7:01 PM," FOX5’s Tucker Barnes posted to X. "Last sunset after 7PM in DC until March 9th,2025...."

Sunsets occur earlier in the fall as the sun moves lower in the southern sky, according to the National Weather Service. The sun's path across the sky is shorter and lower in the winter than in the summer.