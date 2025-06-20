Summer Solstice: How to celebrate the first Saturday of summer in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Saturday is the first official day of summer - and the longest day of the year. Here’s how you can celebrate the sunshine to kick off summer in the DMV.

Giant Barbecue Battle

Giant is back for their 33rd annual Barbecue Battle! Food and wine tastings, live music, cooking demos, and much more will be on display on Saturday at the National Mall, where teams will compete in the "Giant National BBQ Championship" for a $1,500 prize. Tickets start at $10.60.

Solstice Saturday

Celebrate Solstice Saturday, as the first mark of the first Saturday of summer.

All the museums on the National Mall will have extended hours and a number of programs along with performances:

Summer Solstice Market

The Coupe in Columbia Heights is hosting its Summer Solstice market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will be selling clothes, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Philippine Independence Day Festival

The Mosaic District will host the second Philippine Independence Day festival this Saturday and Sunday, featuring food vendors, speeches from the Philippine Embassy, face painting, and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on District Avenue.

Other weekend activities: