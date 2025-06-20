Summer Solstice: How to celebrate the first Saturday of summer in DC, Maryland & Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Saturday is the first official day of summer - and the longest day of the year. Here’s how you can celebrate the sunshine to kick off summer in the DMV.
Giant Barbecue Battle
Giant is back for their 33rd annual Barbecue Battle! Food and wine tastings, live music, cooking demos, and much more will be on display on Saturday at the National Mall, where teams will compete in the "Giant National BBQ Championship" for a $1,500 prize. Tickets start at $10.60.
Solstice Saturday
Celebrate Solstice Saturday, as the first mark of the first Saturday of summer.
All the museums on the National Mall will have extended hours and a number of programs along with performances:
- Open until 9 p.m.: National Museum of American History
- Open until 10 p.m.: National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Museum of Asian Art, National Museum of the American Indian, National Museum of Natural History, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
- Open until 11 p.m.: Arts and Industries Building, National Air and Space Museum
- Open until midnight: National Museum of African Art
Summer Solstice Market
The Coupe in Columbia Heights is hosting its Summer Solstice market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will be selling clothes, jewelry, ceramics, and more.
Philippine Independence Day Festival
The Mosaic District will host the second Philippine Independence Day festival this Saturday and Sunday, featuring food vendors, speeches from the Philippine Embassy, face painting, and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on District Avenue.
Other weekend activities:
- WNBA - Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings - June 22 at 3 p.m.
- Line dancing at The Winery at Bull Run - June 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- Village at Shirlington Yacht Party - June 21 at 5 p.m.
- Fête de la Musique - Georgetown - June 21 at 3 p.m.