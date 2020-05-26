Summer risks of COVID-19 ranked

With the arrival of the summer months, people around the country are looking to get outside and to engage in some of the activities associated with the season.

READ MORE: Can I get coronavirus outside? Experts talk wind dispersal, provide safety tips

But the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we handle social situations.

On Tuesday, George Mason University Professor Amira Roess talked to FOX 5’s Angie Goff about the risks associated with summer activities, and how you can mitigate some of those risks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Barbecue: Low to medium risk

The risk associated with barbecues is low to medium – depending on how you conduct yourself. In general, you should avoid sharing food and utensils and, if possible, consider bringing your own food. Also, exercise common sense by avoiding ingesting food from people who may be sick, or who sneeze or cough on their food. When you’re socializing at a barbecue, wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others. If you start to deviate from those norms, you drift into medium risk, or higher.

Advertisement

Swimming pools: Low risk

Swimming in pools is considered low risk – as long as you have space around you, and water is not a vector for the virus. When you get out of the pool, maintain six feet of distance, and wear a mask.

Outdoor gatherings with more than 10 people: Medium risk

Maintain social distancing, and wear a mask. Being in a well-ventilated are, or better yet outdoors, will help mitigate the risk. Alcohol should also be avoided because it can cause lapses in judgement that put you in higher risk situations.

Staying at hotels, sharing vacation houses: Low risk

These are considered low risk, but make sure you’re social distancing, and anyone you’re coming in contact on a consistent basis has been social distancing.

