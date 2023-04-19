Stun gun taken from student during fight at Charles County middle school: sheriff

Authorities say they removed a stun gun from a student who was involved in a fight at a Charles County middle school.

The fight was reported Tuesday just after noon at Matthew Henson Middle School in Indian Head.

Officials say two students were involved in a fight in the hallway of the school when one activated the stun gun.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

School staff separated the students and recovered the stun gun. No injuries were reported.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services has been made aware of the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.