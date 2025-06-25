article

The Brief Las Vegas earned the top spot as the best city for celebrating Independence Day. Rankings for the cities were based on data points, including alcohol prices, weather, and the duration of fireworks shows in the area, according to a new WalletHub study.



The Fourth of July is around the corner and Americans are beginning to make plans for the summer holiday. Whether it's a cookout with friends and family, attending a parade in your area, or enjoying a fireworks display, there are plenty of options to celebrate.

With consumers expected to spend a lot of money on Independence Day activities, WalletHub released a new study to help Americans determine the best and cheapest cities to celebrate on July 4 by comparing the 100 largest cities based on how well they manage holiday costs and fun.

The personal finance website used 18 key data points, including the average beer and wine prices, the length of time for fireworks shows, and the weather on the holiday.

Based on WalletHub’s findings, these are the best and worst cities for Fourth of July celebrations.

Top 10 best cities to celebrate July 4

Las Vegas New York City Los Angeles Minneapolis, Minnesota St. Paul, Minnesota Seattle San Diego San Francisco Orlando Sacramento

Top 10 worst cities to celebrate July 4

Newark, New Jersey Aurora, Colorado Laredo, Texas Cleveland Jersey City, New Jersey Baton Rouge, Louisiana Garland, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Hialeah, Florida

A closer look at the top cities for July 4 celebrations

Dig deeper:

Las Vegas, New York City, and Los Angeles claimed the top rankings on the list based on WalletHub’s criteria and metrics, and here’s what researchers detailed in their findings about these locales.

Las Vegas

WalletHub ranked Las Vegas as the best location for Fourth of July celebrations, in part because of the variety of activities the city has to offer. The study noted that Las Vegas ranks first in entertainment and recreational facilities and has the fourth-most party supply stores per capita.

The area is also ideal for grabbing a meal on Independence Day, as it’s one of the best cities for affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars. According to the study, people tend to stay safe after drinking, as Las Vegas has one of the lowest rates of deadly crashes because of drunk driving.

New York City

New York City is the second-best city for celebrating the Fourth of July, and it’s also the third-most popular area for visitors to travel to during the holiday. The city leads the nation when it comes to the availability of affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars.

The area also has some of the highest-quality parks in the U.S., as well as some of the best entertainment and recreational facilities to enjoy ahead of the fireworks show. WalletHub noted that New York also has the best access to public transportation in the U.S. and is the second-most walkable city.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles ranked third as the best city for Independence Day celebrations, in part because it makes it easy to prepare for a July 4 party with the second-most party supply stores per capita. The city’s residents get excited about the holiday and search Google for terms related to July 4 more than people in most other cities, according to WalletHub’s study. Moreover, Los Angeles is a very walkable area and offers ample recreational activities to enjoy on the holiday.