Study names the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July – and DC doesn't make the cut
The Fourth of July is around the corner and Americans are beginning to make plans for the summer holiday. Whether it's a cookout with friends and family, attending a parade in your area, or enjoying a fireworks display, there are plenty of options to celebrate.
With consumers expected to spend a lot of money on Independence Day activities, WalletHub released a new study to help Americans determine the best and cheapest cities to celebrate on July 4 by comparing the 100 largest cities based on how well they manage holiday costs and fun.
The personal finance website used 18 key data points, including the average beer and wine prices, the length of time for fireworks shows, and the weather on the holiday.
Based on WalletHub’s findings, these are the best and worst cities for Fourth of July celebrations.
Top 10 best cities to celebrate July 4
- Las Vegas
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- St. Paul, Minnesota
- Seattle
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Orlando
- Sacramento
Top 10 worst cities to celebrate July 4
- Newark, New Jersey
- Aurora, Colorado
- Laredo, Texas
- Cleveland
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Garland, Texas
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Hialeah, Florida
A closer look at the top cities for July 4 celebrations
Dig deeper:
Las Vegas, New York City, and Los Angeles claimed the top rankings on the list based on WalletHub’s criteria and metrics, and here’s what researchers detailed in their findings about these locales.
Las Vegas
WalletHub ranked Las Vegas as the best location for Fourth of July celebrations, in part because of the variety of activities the city has to offer. The study noted that Las Vegas ranks first in entertainment and recreational facilities and has the fourth-most party supply stores per capita.
The area is also ideal for grabbing a meal on Independence Day, as it’s one of the best cities for affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars. According to the study, people tend to stay safe after drinking, as Las Vegas has one of the lowest rates of deadly crashes because of drunk driving.
New York City
New York City is the second-best city for celebrating the Fourth of July, and it’s also the third-most popular area for visitors to travel to during the holiday. The city leads the nation when it comes to the availability of affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars.
The area also has some of the highest-quality parks in the U.S., as well as some of the best entertainment and recreational facilities to enjoy ahead of the fireworks show. WalletHub noted that New York also has the best access to public transportation in the U.S. and is the second-most walkable city.
Los Angeles
Los Angeles ranked third as the best city for Independence Day celebrations, in part because it makes it easy to prepare for a July 4 party with the second-most party supply stores per capita. The city’s residents get excited about the holiday and search Google for terms related to July 4 more than people in most other cities, according to WalletHub’s study. Moreover, Los Angeles is a very walkable area and offers ample recreational activities to enjoy on the holiday.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a WalletHub study, which produced their findings by comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities using 18 metrics, including average beer and wine prices. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.