Study: Baby boomers are more sensitive than millennials

Baby boomers are the most sensitive generation according to a recent study published in the Journal of Psychology and Aging.

Baby boomers, or people between the ages of 55 to 73, are more likely to be narcissistic and hypersensitive.

The study examined nearly 750 people ranging from the ages of 13 to 77.

Findings suggested those in the baby boom generation were more likely to be full of themselves and more likely to impose their opinions on others.

This research shows a stark difference in how the world views younger generations, which often labels them as sheltered, politically correct, and snowflakes.

