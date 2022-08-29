Students head back to class in Montgomery and Prince George’s County

It’s back to school time for students across the D.C. region including those in Montgomery and Prince George's County.

Montgomery County Public Schools – the largest school district in Maryland - will open its doors to nearly 160,000 students Monday. Mask are optional to begin the school year.

Prince George's County Public Schools will require masks to start the school year citing the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 BA.5 variant. Students must also be current on all required vaccine to begin the school year.