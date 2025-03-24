Students, families rally against decision to transfer beloved arts teachers

Dropping enrollment is forcing two beloved arts teachers at Wootton High School to transfer. Families and students are rallying against the school’s decision, hoping for a reversal.

What we know:

Wootton High School’s music and drama teachers are scheduled to transfer to different schools next year, according to a letter sent home to families. In the letter, Wootton High’s acting principal Dr. Joseph Boston Jr. said that the school was "adjusting the approach to effectively staff for the actual enrollment in their programs."

Students, families, and band members gathered for a peaceful rally Monday afternoon, urging the school’s principal and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to reconsider the move. Both teachers are recognized for their excellence, having won multiple awards across the region.

Boston said in the letter that the music and theater programs are not being eliminated and that staffing positions are made by the principal.

MCPS declined to comment on camera but provided the letter shared with families to FOX 5 DC.

Dig deeper:

Boston said the decision to transfer the teachers comes after a "dramatic decrease in enrollment for instrumental and theater arts programs," with more than 100 fewer students expected to enroll in arts courses next year compared to this year.