Students evacuated from Montgomery County school bus after stuck in sink hole caused by water break

Several students were evacuated from a school bus in Montgomery County Wednesday morning after the vehicle drove into a sink hole that was likely caused by a water main break, officials said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 7 a.m. near Leclair Court and Gunston Court in the Aspen Hill area.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said the bus became stranded in shallow water. Piringer said one person was being evaluated at the scene and the road was closed.

No other injuries were reported.