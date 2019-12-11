Students and faculty at DC elementary school react to gifts from Ellen and Michelle Obama

Speechless — that’s how students and faculty members described their feelings after their smoke test of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

As a part of Ellen’s “Greatest Night Of Giveaways,” Randle Highlands Elementary School in Southeast was the recipient of several prizes.

On a Tuesday episode of the show, Michelle Obama was seen making an appearance at the school.

During her visit, she presented the school with a check for $100,000, new laptops for teachers and a tablet for every student in the school.

“If Michelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres were standing right there I would tell them how I love them so much and how I’m thankful for what they have brought to this school,” says Aaraziah, a student at the school.

Faculty members say the money will go to school supplies and it will help fund programs that will help the families of students.

The school will hold a ribbon-cutting on Monday to officially announce all of the gifts.



