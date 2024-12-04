Student seriously injured in 'altercation' at Henrico High School

A student at Henrico High School was left suffering serious injuries after an altercation.

According to school authorities, the school was placed on lockdown following an afternoon altercation involving two students. One student was seriously injured during the altercation.

Officials say the other student involved in the incident is in custody, and police say there is no safety concern on campus.

Two letters were sent to families about the incident. Read the two statements below:

"Warrior families and staff:

Henrico High School remains on lockdown while police continue investigating today’s incident. There is no ongoing safety concern at the school. Parents do not need to pick up their students early. Learning will continue until our regular dismissal time. If you need to pick your child up before then, please go to the attendance loop and remain in your car until a staff member can assist you. Parents must have a photo ID for a student to be released.

Thank you for your patience and understanding."

