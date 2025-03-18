Student housing in Hyattsville deemed 'uninhabitable' after days without power

Hundreds of college students in Hyattsville woke up to notices saying their student housing is uninhabitable after days of power outages.

What we know:

Tenants at Vie Towers in Hyattsville have been prompted to leave their off-campus housing amid an apparent power outage, FOX 5 DC has learned.

A spokesperson with the city of Hyattsville says the power outage impacted the water and elevators, prompting the city’s code enforcement team to deem the building uninhabitable Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m.

FOX 5 has learned that the students who live at Vie Towers have been without power for two to three days. The building says it has contractors working around the clock to fix the needed repairs and the power should be restored within 48 hours.

What's next:

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Vie Towers for comment, but FOX 5 has learned from student tenants they’re being offered a $300 rent concession and being told to contact their renters' insurance provider.

In the meantime, students are reportedly being told to find alternate housing options.