Student charged after package on teacher’s desk triggers bomb threat in Prince William Co. school

A Prince William County high school student was arrested and is facing charges after authorities say he left a package on a teacher's desk and implied that a bomb was inside.

The incident was reported Friday at Potomac High School on Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries.

Investigators say a 15-year-old male student left a wrapped package on a teacher's desk Thursday with a note attached that implied there was a bomb inside.

The teacher found the package the next day and quickly notified the School Resource Officer. Police and members of the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and determined the package was not a bomb.

They quickly identified the student and placed him under arrest.

The Woodbridge teen remains in custody at the juvenile detention center. The investigation is continuing at this time.