Student brought loaded gun that could convert to machine gun to Fairmont Heights High School, police say

A 17-year-old high school student is facing charges after bringing a loaded gun to campus Wednesday, Prince George’s County police say.

Police say that just before 11 a.m., a school resource officer at Fairmont Heights High was told that school security personnel had confiscated a gun from a student after a witness told school administrators that they suspected the student had drugs with him.

During a search of the student, both the gun and drugs were discovered. The weapon had a device attached to it that could convert it to a machine gun.

The student, who is a junior, will be charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, machine gun – aggressive purpose, rapid fire trigger activator violation as well as possession of a controlled substance.

FOX 5 is following this story. Check back for updates