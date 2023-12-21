1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON - One person was killed and three were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday, according to police.
Police say the deadly shots were fired around 11:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street at the intersection of O Street, near the Friendly Food Market. Police say all of the victims are adults — one woman and three men.
The area is just blocks away from Nationals Park.
According to reports, two of the victims — one of whom has now been pronounced dead — were left unconscious following the shooting. The conditions of the other victims are not yet known.
Police have issued a lookout for a white Jeep Cherokee 2016-2022 with a sunroof, white rims and tinted windows. The license plate is unknown.
