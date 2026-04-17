Student arrested after pistol found in backpack at Massaponax High, sheriff says

The Brief Pistol allegedly found in student’s backpack at Massaponax High School. Deputies say the weapons detection system alerted at the school entrance. Authorities report no indication the student intended to harm anyone.



A student was arrested Thursday after a pistol was found in his backpack as he entered Massaponax High School, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the student was met by an administrator at the school entrance and directed through the weapons detection system.

Officials say when the system alerted, a search was conducted, and a pistol was found in a pocket of the student’s backpack.

The School Resource Officer responded and arrested the student, identified as Nasir Burke, 18, of Spotsylvania. Burke was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property and later released on an unsecured bond.

Authorities said there is no indication that Burke intended to harm anyone at the school.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1‑800‑928‑5822 or 540‑582‑5822.