Two women killed as severe storms sweep through region

Severe thunderstorms that swept through the D.C. region Thursday evening left two women dead, sparked vehicle fires and knocked down dozens of trees and power lines across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

What we know:

The storms moved through the area around 8 p.m. Thursday, bringing strong winds that toppled trees and power lines.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported dozens of downed trees and wires throughout the county. Some trees fell onto homes, while downed power lines created dangerous conditions on roadways.

Power outages were still affecting parts of D.C., Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County early Friday morning.

Two women killed by falling trees

In Aspen Hill, a woman was killed after a tree fell onto the Matthew Henson Trail near Hewitt Avenue.

Rescuers were called to the area after reports of a person trapped beneath a fallen tree.

Family members told FOX 5 they were able to locate their mother using her cellphone location while she was on the trail.

In Prince George’s County, police say a second woman was killed when a tree fell in the Marlton area.

Neither victim has been publicly identified.

Silver Spring car fire

In Silver Spring, neighbors watched as a vehicle burst into flames after storm damage brought down power lines.

Officials say a tree pulled live electrical wires to the ground, and the energized lines became entangled beneath a parked vehicle, igniting a fire.

The vehicle owner told FOX 5 he lost the car and the work tools stored inside.

He said he does not have enough insurance coverage to replace the vehicle.

What's next:

Utility crews continue restoring power and clearing storm debris throughout the region.

Forecasters warn additional storms are possible Friday, raising concerns about further damage in areas still recovering from Thursday night’s severe weather.