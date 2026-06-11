A very hot and humid Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with a Heat Advisory in effect and the potential for scattered thunderstorms by evening.

Temperatures start the day in the 70s, but high humidity is already making conditions feel uncomfortable. That humidity will hold for at least 48 hours.

After much‑needed rainfall and storms Wednesday, a similar pattern is expected Thursday. The best chance for showers and storms returns in the afternoon, with activity increasing after 3 p.m. and continuing through the evening commute.

DC weather: Heat Advisory Thursday with evening thunderstorms possible

Heat and humidity will build through the day, pushing high temperatures near 95 degrees and heat index values as high as 102 degrees. Even areas outside the advisory will experience very hot conditions.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the D.C. region also faces another severe weather threat, with a chance of storms developing. Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts remain the primary concerns.

Heat, humidity and storm chances increase again Friday, with more widespread coverage likely. The weekend brings relief, with drier conditions and a drop in humidity by Saturday.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM THURSDAY EVENING

WHAT: Heat index values up to 105 expected.

WHERE: Areas near and east of the Interstate 95 corridor from northeast to southern Maryland and the northern neck of Virginia, including Baltimore MD and Washington DC.

WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke, call 9 1 1.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Heat Advisory Thursday with evening thunderstorms possible