Strong winds, thunderstorms damage buildings in Ocean City
Image 1 of 3
▼
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A severe storm caused significant damage to several buildings in Ocean City, Maryland on Friday morning.
Photos from Odyssea Watersports employee Kayla McManus show the roof of a condo building across from the business was ripped off in the storm. Debris from the damage flew into the water and out onto the road on 52nd Street, according to Odyssea Watersports.
The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.