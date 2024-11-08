Street racing in Virginia brings big money and big risks, police warn

Street racing in the DMV area is turning into a high-stakes, money-making venture as social media influencers and organizations profit from viral posts showcasing these illegal events.

Videos of dangerous races are drawing in millions of views across platforms, creating a lucrative business for everyone involved — from drivers to videographers, and even those who simply repost the content.

Fairfax County police issued a stern reminder of the risks, saying, "It’s not worth it," as they continue to crack down on these reckless displays. Just last week, two drivers responsible for a viral race between a Cybertruck and Lamborghini on Leesburg Pike near Tysons Corner were arrested and charged. They will soon face a judge.

The races aren’t isolated incidents; police say they’re happening regularly and are fueled by social media fame and significant earnings from viral views.

Scott Baradell, CEO of Idea Grove, explained how platforms like TikTok reward these videos based on the number and quality of views.

"You can literally be talking about tens of thousands of dollars," he said, noting that for some influencers, the profits reach hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

The Cybertruck-Lamborghini race, which took place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, quickly gained traction online, eventually amassing 75 million views on X, thanks in part to a retweet by X’s founder, Elon Musk.

The Fairfax County Police underscored that, while the profits are high, so are the risks to public safety.

Gaithersburg resident DJ Jean voiced his concerns, saying, "It’s inappropriate whether it happens once or twice, or many more times than that; the public's safety is at risk."

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis echoed this, stating that incidents involving speed racing aren’t "accidents" but "preventable crashes."

During a news conference, police revealed that these events are often carefully organized. This includes blocking off traffic, cordoning sidewalks, and assigning flaggers before the race is posted online.

According to Baradell, "There are influencers in this space making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, if not more."

He added that even the original videographer and those who share these videos can profit from each viral hit.

The profits vary across platforms, with different payout structures, especially on TikTok, where earnings per million views can fluctuate.