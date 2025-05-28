Street Fest returns to Union Market in DC

The Brief Street Fest, a two-weekend-long event in D.C. returns to Union Market. The family-friendly event features a number of activities: live music, food, and much more. The event kicks off on Wednesday, May 28, with a documentary screening at 5 p.m.



Street Fest is returning to Union Market in D.C. for two weekends filled with art, music, food, and entertainment. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Street Fest?

The two-weekend event kicks off on Wednesday, May 28 and stretches to Sunday, June 8. The documentary screening of Super Predator to Super Hero at 5 p.m. is the first of many events featured during Street Fest.

Attendees will be able to enjoy pop-up galleries, live music, punk circus shows, and much more. The event features an Art Gallery Walk that highlights eight shows.

The 6th Annual Light Reel Film Festival will include a lineup of more than 70 films from roughly 15 countries.

Have you been interested in salsa dancing but need a guiding hand? Then a beginner salsa footwork lesson is the perfect way to get your hips in motion.

This family-friendly event has a little something for everyone, including some tasty bites from local vendors.

Click here for more information on events and tickets.