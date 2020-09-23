Street closures in effect for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg public viewing
WASHINGTON - The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court starting today – prompting a number of traffic advisories in D.C.
The following street closures are in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22:
- East Capitol Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Second Street, Northeast/Southeast to First Street, Northeast/Southeast
- First Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Constitution Avenue, Northeast to Independence Avenue, Southeast
D.C. police say additional closures may be implemented as needed.
