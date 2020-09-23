Street closures in effect for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg public viewing

article

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court starting today – prompting a number of traffic advisories in D.C.

The following street closures are in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22:

- East Capitol Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Second Street, Northeast/Southeast to First Street, Northeast/Southeast

- First Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Constitution Avenue, Northeast to Independence Avenue, Southeast

D.C. police say additional closures may be implemented as needed.

