Street closures in effect for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg public viewing

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court starting today – prompting a number of traffic advisories in D.C.

The following street closures are in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22:

- East Capitol Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Second Street, Northeast/Southeast to First Street, Northeast/Southeast

- First Street, Northeast/Southeast; from Constitution Avenue, Northeast to Independence Avenue, Southeast

D.C. police say additional closures may be implemented as needed.

