Storms clear out giving way to cool, clear conditions Thursday

The remnants of Ida have departed after leaving considerable tornado and flood damage in the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

Finally though, the cooler and drier air behind the system is rushing in after an oppressive and relentlessly wet August.



Plenty of sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the 70s giving us that first preview of early Fall. It will also be breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph helping to dry the saturated ground.

Please stay aware of the rising water that will continue to run off into streams, creeks, rivers, and low-lying roads.



We keep the fabulous forecast of sunny and comfortable days going into the Labor Day Weekend! We’ve earned it!