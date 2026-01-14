The Stone Bridge High School community is mourning after a student was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Loudoun County.

Authorities identified the victim as 20‑year‑old Calin Yu. A woman who identified herself as Yu’s art teacher told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez that in the seven years she knew Yu, she never once heard her speak in anger. She said Yu was a special‑needs student and a returning graduate at Stone Bridge — and the growing memorial at the scene shows how beloved she was.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details on how the crash happened.

SkyFox captured the investigation from above. Investigators believe Yu was walking to Stone Bridge High School when she was hit shortly before 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The school is only about a seven‑minute walk from the crash site. The driver, a Loudoun County Public Schools employee operating an LCPS maintenance vehicle, remained at the scene.

Students visited the site throughout the day. The school’s principal canceled all after‑school activities Tuesday, and additional grief counselors will be available through the rest of the week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Stone Bridge High School student identified after being struck, killed in Loudoun County