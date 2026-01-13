Student struck, killed by vehicle near high school in Loudoun County

article

The Brief A student was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Loudoun County Tuesday morning. The age and identity of the student has not been released.



A Loudon County school and its community are mourning the tragic loss of a student this week.

What we know:

A student was struck by a vehicle near Stone Bridge High School on Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders, including paramedics and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

The school reported that the student had died later that day.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to the Stone Bridge High School community, Principal Tim Flynn stated:

"It is with deep sadness that we share that the Stone Bridge student who was struck by a vehicle near the school this morning has passed away."

"As you can imagine, we are heartbroken by this loss. A traumatic event such as this can evoke a wide range of emotions, and we know the Loudoun County community joins us in grieving alongside the student’s family."

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the student has yet to be released, along with any other details regarding the incident.

What's next:

The high school has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Loudoun County Public Schools.



