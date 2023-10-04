Stolen vehicle with diplomatic plates found abandoned in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating after a stolen vehicle with diplomatic plates was found abandoned in the District.
U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Lt. Paul Mayhair said the vehicle was reported stolen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
D.C. police located the abandoned car in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and notified Secret Service.
Mayhair said officers processed the scene and the vehicle was recovered by the owner without incident.
